Pictures | Thu Mar 30, 2017

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2006
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2012
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2010
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
