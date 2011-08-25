" /> " />
Actors turned director

Thursday, August 25, 2011

Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan

Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan

Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata

Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata

Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

