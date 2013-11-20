Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Levine walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine nuzzles his nose up against Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine nuzzles his nose up against Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5 performs on stage during their concert in Taipei May 19, 2011. Maroon 5 arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for their concert as part of their "Hands All Over World" Tour. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Singer Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5 performs on stage during their concert in Taipei May 19, 2011. Maroon 5 arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for their concert as part of their "Hands All Over World" Tour. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine participates in a panel for "The Voice" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Adam Levine participates in a panel for "The Voice" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band 'Maroon 5' on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band 'Maroon 5' on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Highest paid musicians
Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.
Bambi awards
Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.