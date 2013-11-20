Edition:
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive

<p>Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Adam Levine walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine nuzzles his nose up against Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5 performs on stage during their concert in Taipei May 19, 2011. Maroon 5 arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for their concert as part of their "Hands All Over World" Tour. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Adam Levine participates in a panel for "The Voice" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Singer Adam Levine performs with his band 'Maroon 5' on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

