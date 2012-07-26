" /> " />
Adaptive clothing

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

