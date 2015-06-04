Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 4, 2015 | 2:40pm BST

Adrift at sea, unwanted on land

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, sits on a bus as she is moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, walk in a line of twos to board a truck to be taken to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, reach for bags of food as they sit at the back of a truck while being sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, line up as they were sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp near Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A Myanmar military officer gestures from a navy ship towards a boat packed with migrants, off Leik Island in the Andaman Sea, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants who were found at sea on a boat sit near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
An identity number tag hangs around the neck of a migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, wait to board a truck to be taken to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A migrant boy and his mother, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, crowd in the back of a truck before they are sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
An identity number tag is seen on the neck of a migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit at the back of a truck as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit at the back of a truck as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
The boat that was found at sea carrying migrants is seen near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, carries his belongings as he is moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed the boat with 727 migrants REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, arrive at Mee Tike temporary refugee camp near the Bangladesh border fence outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Migrants who were found at sea on a boat sit near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
