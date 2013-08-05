Edition:
Adventures of Jet Man

<p>Yves Rossy also known as Jet Man takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Yves "Jet Man" Rossy flies behind a helicopter during his afternoon performance for aviation enthusiasts from more than 60 countries during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Yves Rossy also known as Jet Man, performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Yves Rossy, also known as Jet Man, parachutes back to the ground after performing during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Yves Rossy, also known as Jet Man, waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, jumps from a helicopter before a successful flight over Rio de Janiero, Brazil in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. The Swiss aviator dropped from a helicopter and deployed the jet-powered carbon-kevlar "Jetwing" and uses his body to steer as he flew over the city before landing on Copacabana Beach. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout</p>

<p>Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, flies over Rio de Janiero during a successful flight in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout</p>

<p>Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, prepares to land during a successful flight over Rio de Janiero, Brazil in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy (R) is congratulated after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy (C) is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Nicholas Kronin</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", attemps to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", poses with his wing after his demo flight in Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies past an aircraft in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies past an aircraft in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet</p>

<p>Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet</p>

