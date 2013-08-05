Adventures of Jet Man

Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, jumps from a helicopter before a successful flight over Rio de Janiero, Brazil in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. The Swiss aviator dropped from a helicopter and deployed the jet-powered carbon-kevlar "Jetwing" and uses his body to steer as he flew over the city before landing on Copacabana Beach. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout