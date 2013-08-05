Adventures of Jet Man
Yves Rossy also known as Jet Man takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Yves "Jet Man" Rossy flies behind a helicopter during his afternoon performance for aviation enthusiasts from more than 60 countries during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck more
Yves Rossy also known as Jet Man, performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Yves Rossy, also known as Jet Man, parachutes back to the ground after performing during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Yves Rossy, also known as Jet Man, waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, jumps from a helicopter before a successful flight over Rio de Janiero, Brazil in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. The Swiss aviator dropped from a helicopter and deployed the jet-powered...more
Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, flies over Rio de Janiero during a successful flight in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout
Yves Rossy, known as the Jetman, prepares to land during a successful flight over Rio de Janiero, Brazil in this May 2, 2012 handout photograph released by Breitling. REUTERS/ Joe Parker/Breitling/Handout
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy, the first man in the world to fly under a jet-fitted wing, speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy (R) is congratulated after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Swiss airline pilot Yves Rossy (C) is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Nicholas Kronin
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", attemps to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, also known as "Fusionman", poses with his wing after his demo flight in Bex May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies past an aircraft in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies past an aircraft in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy, the 'jet-man', flies in the sky like a rocketeer in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon in November, 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet
