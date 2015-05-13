Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 4:40pm BST

Adventures of Jetman

An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffet flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. With jet powered carbon fiber wings strapped to their backs, Jetmen Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet soared over the skies of Dubai in what the daring duo have described as "the first ever twin human formation" above the city's famous palm shaped island. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian

An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffet flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. With jet powered carbon fiber wings strapped to their backs,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffet flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. With jet powered carbon fiber wings strapped to their backs, Jetmen Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet soared over the skies of Dubai in what the daring duo have described as "the first ever twin human formation" above the city's famous palm shaped island. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian
Close
1 / 20
Yves Rossy, the "Jetman", flies in the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. It took five years of training and preparation before Reffet was cleared for his maiden flight as an official member of the 'Jetman' team, fulfilling a long-time dream for the world renowned skydiver and holder of the world record for the highest base jump from Burj Khalifa in Dubai. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer

Yves Rossy, the "Jetman", flies in the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. It took five years of training and preparation before Reffet was cleared for his maiden flight as an official member of the 'Jetman' team,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy, the "Jetman", flies in the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. It took five years of training and preparation before Reffet was cleared for his maiden flight as an official member of the 'Jetman' team, fulfilling a long-time dream for the world renowned skydiver and holder of the world record for the highest base jump from Burj Khalifa in Dubai. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer
Close
2 / 20
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. "It feels good to be in the air for me. It's kind of a dream," said Reffet minutes after landing safely at Sky Dive Dubai's landing field. "I'm not a pilot I never piloted an airplane before but I can fly like a plane, more like a bird," he added. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer

Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. "It feels good to be in the air for me. It's kind of a dream," said Reffet minutes after landing safely at Sky Dive Dubai's landing field. "I'm not...more

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. "It feels good to be in the air for me. It's kind of a dream," said Reffet minutes after landing safely at Sky Dive Dubai's landing field. "I'm not a pilot I never piloted an airplane before but I can fly like a plane, more like a bird," he added. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer
Close
3 / 20
Yves Rossy prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. Yves Rossy, the original 'Jetman' and the first person in history to fly using jet-engine powered wings, announced his protege and the newest member of the Jetman team on Monday at a press conference in Dubai. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Yves Rossy prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. Yves Rossy, the original 'Jetman' and the first person in history to fly using jet-engine powered wings, announced his protege and the newest...more

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. Yves Rossy, the original 'Jetman' and the first person in history to fly using jet-engine powered wings, announced his protege and the newest member of the Jetman team on Monday at a press conference in Dubai. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
4 / 20
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. They have described their first official maiden flight together as the "first twin human formation flight" ever. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. They have described their first official maiden flight together as the "first twin human formation flight" ever....more

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. They have described their first official maiden flight together as the "first twin human formation flight" ever. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
5 / 20
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. The two men jumped out of a helicopter, powered their wings, and flew for ten minutes over Dubai's skies, diving and performing acrobatic stunts, and holding superman poses during flight, before pulling their parachutes and gently floating back down to the ground. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. The two men jumped out of a helicopter, powered their wings, and flew for ten minutes over Dubai's skies, diving and performing acrobatic...more

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. The two men jumped out of a helicopter, powered their wings, and flew for ten minutes over Dubai's skies, diving and performing acrobatic stunts, and holding superman poses during flight, before pulling their parachutes and gently floating back down to the ground. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Close
6 / 20
Yves Rossy jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. The rigid wing system is powered by four engines, has a 6.5 foot (2 meter) wingspan, and weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). REUTERS/Nicholas Kronin/Handout

Yves Rossy jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. The rigid wing system is powered by four engines, has a 6.5 foot (2 meter) wingspan, and weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). REUTERS/Nicholas Kronin/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. The rigid wing system is powered by four engines, has a 6.5 foot (2 meter) wingspan, and weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). REUTERS/Nicholas Kronin/Handout
Close
7 / 20
Yves Rossy performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. The wings allow for flights averaging 200 km per hour, and a flight time of 6 to 13 minutes. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Yves Rossy performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. The wings allow for flights averaging 200 km per hour, and a flight time of 6 to 13 minutes. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. The wings allow for flights averaging 200 km per hour, and a flight time of 6 to 13 minutes. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
8 / 20
Yves Rossy flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. During flight, he can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h, powered by wings with 22 kg of thrust. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yves Rossy flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. During flight, he can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h, powered by wings with 22 kg of thrust. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. During flight, he can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h, powered by wings with 22 kg of thrust. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 20
Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
10 / 20
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 20
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet
Close
12 / 20
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet
Close
13 / 20
Yves Rossy takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Yves Rossy takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
14 / 20
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 20
Yves Rossy attempts to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron

Yves Rossy attempts to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy attempts to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron
Close
16 / 20
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere

Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere
Close
17 / 20
Yves Rossy prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yves Rossy prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 20
Yves Rossy waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Yves Rossy waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
19 / 20
Yves Rossy is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover, southern England, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Yves Rossy is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover, southern England, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
Yves Rossy is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover, southern England, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Prince Harry visits New Zealand

Prince Harry visits New Zealand

Next Slideshows

Prince Harry visits New Zealand

Prince Harry visits New Zealand

Prince Harry is on a week-long tour of New Zealand.

13 May 2015
Animals in a warzone

Animals in a warzone

Even in times of conflict, citizens and fighters find moments for furry friends.

13 May 2015
Chinese inventions

Chinese inventions

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.

12 May 2015
Smuggling the future in Gaza

Smuggling the future in Gaza

The wife of a Palestinian prisoner gave birth to a baby boy in January 2014 in the first successful smuggling of sperm to lead to a pregnancy in the embattled...

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures