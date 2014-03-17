Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 6:56pm GMT

Adventurous eating

<p>Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka. Chef Rurka prepared a variety of dishes featuring an array of insects, wildlife, animal body parts and invasive species. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka. Chef Rurka prepared a variety of dishes featuring an array of insects, wildlife, animal body parts and invasive species. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 18
<p>A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 18
<p>A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 18
<p>Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 18
<p>Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 18
<p>A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 18
<p>Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 18
<p>A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 18
<p>Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 18
<p>A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 18
<p>A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 18
<p>A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 18
<p>Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 18
<p>Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 18
<p>Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 18
<p>Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 18
<p>A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 18
<p>Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 17, 2014

Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Polluted Paris

Polluted Paris

Next Slideshows

Polluted Paris

Polluted Paris

A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.

17 Mar 2014
Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.

13 Mar 2014
The polluted waters of Rio

The polluted waters of Rio

Rio is facing criticism that bodies of water are too polluted to host events for 2016 Olympics.

13 Mar 2014
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

13 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures