Aerial acrobatics

A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York,...more

A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Christopher Pasatieri

Close