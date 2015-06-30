Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2015 | 11:40pm BST

Affleck and Garner split

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
1 / 13
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
2 / 13
Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
3 / 13
Ben Affleck holds his wife, actress Jennifer Garner's hand as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
4 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the court at halftime in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic in Boston, Massachusetts May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
5 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
6 / 13
A ring on the finger of producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child and married to actor Ben Affleck, is seen as she arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
7 / 13
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand for the national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2007
8 / 13
Argo director Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
9 / 13
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner attend the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
10 / 13
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take their seats before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2007
11 / 13
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner cheer during an American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
12 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2006
13 / 13
