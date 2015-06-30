Affleck and Garner split
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber....more
Ben Affleck holds his wife, actress Jennifer Garner's hand as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the court at halftime in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic in Boston, Massachusetts May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
A ring on the finger of producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child and married to actor Ben Affleck, is seen as she arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011....more
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand for the national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Argo director Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner attend the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take their seats before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner cheer during an American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
