Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 8, 2013 | 5:25pm BST

Afghan Army training

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 15
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch as officers attend a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch as officers attend a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch as officers attend a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army female officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army female officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army female officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
14 / 15
<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Next Slideshows

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Once a year church parishioners can have their animals blessed.

07 Oct 2013
Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Festivities at the annual Bavarian fair in Munich.

07 Oct 2013
Chavez's utopian city

Chavez's utopian city

A look at Ciudad Caribia, the pet project of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to build a utopian city to showcase socialism in the country.

05 Oct 2013
Sunny Siberia

Sunny Siberia

Despite being known as a place of cold, Siberia still has a summer. A look at how its residents take advantage of the sunny season.

04 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures