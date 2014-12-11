Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 1:40pm GMT

Afghan Bruce Lee

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation.
Close
1 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
2 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
3 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
4 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
5 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
6 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
7 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
8 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.

04 Dec 2014
New James Bond cast

New James Bond cast

The cast and crew celebrate the beginning of production of "Spectre".

04 Dec 2014
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

03 Dec 2014
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

24 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast