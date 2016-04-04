Afghan forces on duty
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a break after patrolling in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch shortly in the Taliban stronghold of Kolk in Zahri district, Kandahar province, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Afghan security forces take their positions at the hilltop of Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in an area near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Afghan national army soldiers stand at their outpost at Shembawut village in Khowst province December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan army soldier takes up position during a joint patrol with U.S. army soldiers from Delta Company, a part of Task Force 1-66, near the village of Mohammad D'Jakub, Arghandab River valley, Kandahar province, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg...more
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his weapon after a battle with Taliban insurgents near Sangsar, Zhari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly
Afghan National Army soldier uses a basket as camouflage during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jalalabad city June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan Army soldier stands next to a fighting position at an observation post overlooking Combat Outpost Lowell, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Afghan National Army soldier looks out from the windshield of an armoured car at the Forward Base in Nari district, near their army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand...more
Next Slideshows
Pillow wars
The epic battles of World Pillow Fight Day.
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS
What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the month of March.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.