Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 4, 2016 | 6:40pm BST

Afghan forces on duty

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 20
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a break after patrolling in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a break after patrolling in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a break after patrolling in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
2 / 20
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch shortly in the Taliban stronghold of Kolk in Zahri district, Kandahar province, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch shortly in the Taliban stronghold of Kolk in Zahri district, Kandahar province, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2007
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch shortly in the Taliban stronghold of Kolk in Zahri district, Kandahar province, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
4 / 20
Afghan security forces take their positions at the hilltop of Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces take their positions at the hilltop of Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Afghan security forces take their positions at the hilltop of Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 20
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in an area near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in an area near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in an area near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 20
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
7 / 20
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 20
Afghan national army soldiers stand at their outpost at Shembawut village in Khowst province December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Afghan national army soldiers stand at their outpost at Shembawut village in Khowst province December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
Afghan national army soldiers stand at their outpost at Shembawut village in Khowst province December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2014
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
10 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 20
An Afghan army soldier takes up position during a joint patrol with U.S. army soldiers from Delta Company, a part of Task Force 1-66, near the village of Mohammad D'Jakub, Arghandab River valley, Kandahar province, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

An Afghan army soldier takes up position during a joint patrol with U.S. army soldiers from Delta Company, a part of Task Force 1-66, near the village of Mohammad D'Jakub, Arghandab River valley, Kandahar province, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg...more

Reuters / Monday, September 13, 2010
An Afghan army soldier takes up position during a joint patrol with U.S. army soldiers from Delta Company, a part of Task Force 1-66, near the village of Mohammad D'Jakub, Arghandab River valley, Kandahar province, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Close
12 / 20
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Close
13 / 20
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2009
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his weapon after a battle with Taliban insurgents near Sangsar, Zhari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan National Army soldier carries his weapon after a battle with Taliban insurgents near Sangsar, Zhari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2007
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his weapon after a battle with Taliban insurgents near Sangsar, Zhari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
15 / 20
Afghan National Army soldier uses a basket as camouflage during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Afghan National Army soldier uses a basket as camouflage during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2007
Afghan National Army soldier uses a basket as camouflage during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
16 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jalalabad city June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jalalabad city June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jalalabad city June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
17 / 20
An Afghan Army soldier stands next to a fighting position at an observation post overlooking Combat Outpost Lowell, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

An Afghan Army soldier stands next to a fighting position at an observation post overlooking Combat Outpost Lowell, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2009
An Afghan Army soldier stands next to a fighting position at an observation post overlooking Combat Outpost Lowell, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
18 / 20
An Afghan National Army soldier looks out from the windshield of an armoured car at the Forward Base in Nari district, near their army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army soldier looks out from the windshield of an armoured car at the Forward Base in Nari district, near their army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
An Afghan National Army soldier looks out from the windshield of an armoured car at the Forward Base in Nari district, near their army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
19 / 20
A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2013
A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pillow wars

Pillow wars

Next Slideshows

Pillow wars

Pillow wars

The epic battles of World Pillow Fight Day.

03 Apr 2016
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.

02 Apr 2016
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the month of March.

02 Apr 2016
Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

02 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures