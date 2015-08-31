Afghan kids join the circus
People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children...more
Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Pitcher Festival
Hindus take a dip in holy waters during the Pitcher Festival that is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku
Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.
The life of Knut
Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.
Supersonic jets
Planes that move faster than the speed of sound.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.