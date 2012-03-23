Afghan landscapes
An aerial view of houses near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Afghan boy plays on a swing during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy climbs down a berry tree at a cemetery in Kabul, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A door made from metal is seen on a compound at the village of Kunkak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman wearing a burqa stands in front of the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A large field of poppies grows on the outskirts of Jelawar village in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Afghan boy holds his face as he throws himself backwards to a stream of water in Kabul, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women clad in burqas walk past a tree in Bagram, north of Kabul, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen train at a live firing range in the central province of Bamiyan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A bullet hole is seen in a window of a building where the office of private armoured car company Tiger International is located, after a raid on the office by NATO forces in Kabul, December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan police officer prays as he waits near the area where the bodies of two Germans were found in Salang, north of Kabul, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Army soldiers sit behind a wall as others search for explosives after an IED blast damaged one of their vehicles in Logar province, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An U.S. Army Chinook helicopter takes off from Observation Post Mace in Naray district, Kunar province, near the border with Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan youths play at a cemetery in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Afghans remove a carpet after burial ceremony of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan children play on frozen water on the outskirts of Kabul, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A donkey transports ballot boxes to villages unreachable by vehicles in Panjshir province, north of Kabul, September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The landscape of Panjwa'i district, southwest of Kandahar City, is seen during sunset from Canadian Army Camp Sperwan Ghar, May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan men play football in front of the old palace in Kabul, December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A village near the U.S military's Forward Operating Base Connolly is seen below a snowcapped mountain range in Nangarhar province, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks with his goats outside Kabul, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An aerial view of a part of Kandahar City, as seen from a U.S. military helicopter, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A U.S. army helicopter crewman takes a picture with his cellphone of a Blackhawk helicopter carrying then Secretary of Defense Robert Gates between his visits to Forward Operating Bases, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman walks along a road in Kabul, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. Sergeant Taylor Hollingsworth of the 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp rests during a patrol as part of their overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Afghan man works on bricks in Kabul, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Birds fly over as the sun sets in Kabul, December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
