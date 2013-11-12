Edition:
Afghanistan's last Jew

<p>Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prepares for prayers at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with the next-to-last Jew, who died in 2005, inspired a play. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at a Jewish cemetery in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, fans kebabs being grilled for customers, at his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, blows the traditional shofar, or ram's horn, at a synagogue in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, shaves at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

