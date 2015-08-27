Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 27, 2015 | 7:05pm BST

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

A man enters an adult amusement establishment in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man enters an adult amusement establishment in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man enters an adult amusement establishment in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 13
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 13
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 13
An overview shows Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An overview shows Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
An overview shows Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 13
A woman walks past a car reflecting the neon lights of a night club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman walks past a car reflecting the neon lights of a night club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A woman walks past a car reflecting the neon lights of a night club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 13
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 13
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 13
A tout (C) walks in front of a car advertising a strip club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A tout (C) walks in front of a car advertising a strip club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A tout (C) walks in front of a car advertising a strip club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 13
A woman walks past mannequins in a window in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman walks past mannequins in a window in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A woman walks past mannequins in a window in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 13
People line up outside of the Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People line up outside of the Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People line up outside of the Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 13
A couple overlooks Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukichoi in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A couple overlooks Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukichoi in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A couple overlooks Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukichoi in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 13
Women stand on the platform as a train pulls into Shinjuku Sanchome station in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Women stand on the platform as a train pulls into Shinjuku Sanchome station in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Women stand on the platform as a train pulls into Shinjuku Sanchome station in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 13
A man sleeps in a courtyard of the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man sleeps in a courtyard of the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man sleeps in a courtyard of the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The life of Knut

The life of Knut

Next Slideshows

The life of Knut

The life of Knut

Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.

27 Aug 2015
Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

Planes that move faster than the speed of sound.

27 Aug 2015
Cuba's Millennials

Cuba's Millennials

Lifestyles of the young and Cuban.

26 Aug 2015
Reclaiming Louisiana

Reclaiming Louisiana

An aerial look at the wetlands of Louisiana.

25 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures