After the deluge
A property next to flooded lands in late January, and after the flood water subsided in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset in southwest England, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property next to flooded lands in late January, and after the flood water subsided in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset in southwest England, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walking a dog beside flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water subsided near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walking a dog beside flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water subsided near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A graveyard partially submerged by flood water in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A graveyard partially submerged by flood water in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flood waters surrounding a house with a makeshift dam in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flood waters surrounding a house with a makeshift dam in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat operated by emergency services personnel being steered down a flooded road in late January, and the same location after the floodwater receded near the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat operated by emergency services personnel being steered down a flooded road in late January, and the same location after the floodwater receded near the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An emergency services vehicle pull a boat through flood waters in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Thorney, Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An emergency services vehicle pull a boat through flood waters in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Thorney, Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman on a temporary floating walkway in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded on a road to the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman on a temporary floating walkway in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded on a road to the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A road sign surrounded by flood water in early February, and after the flood water receded in the village of Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 13 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A road sign surrounded by flood water in early February, and after the flood water receded in the village of Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 13 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tractor carrying people through flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water receded near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tractor carrying people through flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water receded near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
The Rwanda genocide
Scenes from the genocide in Rwanda and its aftermath, which began twenty years ago this week.
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.