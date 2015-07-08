After the Gaza war
Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan kisses his son inside his makeshift shelter, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. Wahdan lost his wife, 11 members of his family and a leg to Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Hanoun,...more
A Palestinian man walks in the Shejaia neighborhood after clearing the rubble of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling, in the east of Gaza City July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys standing behind a fence watch people as they enjoy the warm weather on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man carries his son as the shadows of Palestinian children playing on a swing is cast against a wall in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian shepherd rides a donkey as he herds livestock past residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Disabled Palestinians listen to instructions from their trainer before the start of a local wheelchair basketball championship game in Gaza City May 18, 2015. Some of the participants were injured in past rounds of conflict with Israel, according to...more
Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan moves his motorized wheelchair past the ruins of his house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy sits on top of the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a rally marking Nakba Day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman fills water from a tank near the remains of her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman carries bread to be baked, near the wreckage of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy lies at his family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling, in the east of Gaza City June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians pray inside a mosque that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling, in the east of Gaza City May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks through a sheet covering the remains of his family's house, which witnesses said was heavily damaged by Israeli shelling, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians play volleyball near residential buildings, that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman looks out of her house, that was painted by a group of young men as part of a campaign dubbed "Colour of Hope", in Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
