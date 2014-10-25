After the Ottawa attack

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents of Port Hope stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", en...more

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents of Port Hope stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", en route to Hamilton, Ontario October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close