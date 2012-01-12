Edition:
United Kingdom

After the storm

Thursday, January 12, 2012

An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek more

Thursday, January 12, 2012

An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
1 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
2 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
3 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
4 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
5 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
6 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
7 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
8 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
9 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
10 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
11 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
12 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
13 / 14
Thursday, January 12, 2012

Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
14 / 14

After the storm

After the storm Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Haiti: Two years after

Haiti: Two years after
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

5:50pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:00pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:30pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

1:35am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »