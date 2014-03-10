Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 10, 2014 | 9:00pm GMT

After the waves

<p>A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 10, 2014

A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 22
<p>A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 22
<p>A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 10, 2014

A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 22
<p>A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord</p>

A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Monday, March 10, 2014

A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Close
4 / 22
<p>Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 10, 2014

Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 22
<p>A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Monday, March 10, 2014

A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
6 / 22
<p>A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 10, 2014

A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 22
<p>An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, March 10, 2014

An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 22
<p>A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 22
<p>A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 10, 2014

A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 22
<p>A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 22
<p>A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 22
<p>A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 22
<p>Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 10, 2014

Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 22
<p>People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 10, 2014

People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 22
<p>A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
16 / 22
<p>A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 10, 2014

A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 22
<p>Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, March 10, 2014

Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 22
<p>A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, March 10, 2014

A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
19 / 22
<p>A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 10, 2014

A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
20 / 22
<p>Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 10, 2014

Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
21 / 22
<p>Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 10, 2014

Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Fleeing violence in CAR

Fleeing violence in CAR

Next Slideshows

Fleeing violence in CAR

Fleeing violence in CAR

Escaping the fighting in Central African Republic.

10 Mar 2014
Fukushima: An invisible enemy

Fukushima: An invisible enemy

Children living near Fukushima are advised to not spend more than 30 minutes outside a day. However, there are worries about increases in weight due to...

10 Mar 2014
The hopes and dreams of women

The hopes and dreams of women

Mothers and daughters around the world share their aspirations ahead of International Women's Day.

08 Mar 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures