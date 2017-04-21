Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners look at the coffin of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in her wake in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 20, 2017. In the opposition hotbed of San Cristobal near the Colombia border, university student Paola Ramirez died after...more
Police officers and criminal investigators stand in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man grabs pieces of glass from a broken refrigerator after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker looks for valuables scattered in the damaged goods in a convenience store, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at police officers and criminal investigators while they collect evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People talk next to the broken fences of a stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People holding a placard that reads "No more deaths, Maduro" gather outside the wake of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in San Cristobal, Venezuela, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers try to repair the broken doors of a butcher's stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers and criminal investigators look for evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman stand next to broken refrigerators, after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at the damage in the entrance of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Damage is seen at the entrance of a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A worker walks next to damaged goods and empty shelves in a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People run with looted items from an office building during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk past the damaged entrance of a restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
