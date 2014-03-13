Edition:
Aftermath in East Harlem

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders work at the site of an explosion and collapse of two buildings in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Frozen wreckage is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is briefed by firefighters at the site of a building fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, in this picture provided by the New York City Mayor's Office March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>An earthmover clears debris at the site of yesterdays explosion and building collapse in East Harlem in Upper New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marcus Santos/Pool</p>

<p>Residents wear masks as they leave their homes near the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A frozen playground horse is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People look as they pass by the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Firefighters spray water at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Debris and rescue equipment are seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

