Aftermath in Egypt
A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd...more
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debris from a cleared out protest campsite, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debris from a cleared out protest campsite, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads: "No to the coup - The president of all Egyptians" amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo...more
A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads: "No to the coup - The president of all Egyptians" amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
Explosion in Beirut
A powerful explosion strikes southern Beirut near a complex used by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.
Mourning in Egypt
Family and friends mourn those killed in the crackdown.
Japan's "Liberation Day"
Japan pays tribute to their war dead on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while rallies are held in China, South Korea and Taiwan.
Egypt clears protesters
Egyptian forces clear a camp of pro-Mursi supporters.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.