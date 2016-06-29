Edition:
United Kingdom

Aftermath in Istanbul

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

1 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Relatives of one of the victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A relative of Gulsen Bahadir mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

3 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A police officer kchecks security cameras at the Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

4 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir mourns during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

5 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A man takes pictures of a broken window at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

6 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

7 / 21
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Workers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

8 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

9 / 21
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A worker cleans the roof of the international departure terminal at Istanbul Ataturk following the blasts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

10 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims of the attacks at Ataturk Airport, is comforted by her relatives outside the morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

11 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Workers clear debris from Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

12 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A relative of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

13 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims, is comforted by her relatives as she waits in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

14 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Workers stand near debris from at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

15 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Police officers patrol at Ataturk Airport the day aftwer the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

16 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

People and vehicles are seen behind a broken window the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

17 / 21
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A man walks behind shattered glass the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

18 / 21
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the Ataturk Airport the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

19 / 21
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Turkish flags, with the control tower in the background, fly at half mast at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

20 / 21
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A broken window is seen at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blasts June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

21 / 21

