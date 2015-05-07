Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 7, 2015 | 1:27am BST

Aftermath in Nepal

Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake survivor searches for belongings in a collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An earthquake survivor searches for belongings in a collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An earthquake survivor searches for belongings in a collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women and two men, when the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women and two men, when the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women and two men, when the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepali military personnel sit next to a body trapped inside a collapsed building after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TEMPLATE OUT

Nepali military personnel sit next to a body trapped inside a collapsed building after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Nepali military personnel sit next to a body trapped inside a collapsed building after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TEMPLATE OUT
Displaced earthquake victims line up during a food and distribution at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Displaced earthquake victims line up during a food and distribution at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Displaced earthquake victims line up during a food and distribution at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Trees damaged by last week's earthquake in the Himalaya mountains are seen near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trees damaged by last week's earthquake in the Himalaya mountains are seen near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Trees damaged by last week's earthquake in the Himalaya mountains are seen near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Basanta Mali, 23, a survivor, stands inside his collapsed house during a prayer meeting for his family members, who lost their lives in the earthquake, in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Basanta Mali, 23, a survivor, stands inside his collapsed house during a prayer meeting for his family members, who lost their lives in the earthquake, in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Basanta Mali, 23, a survivor, stands inside his collapsed house during a prayer meeting for his family members, who lost their lives in the earthquake, in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Earthquake survivors gather next to their makeshift shelters, near collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Earthquake survivors gather next to their makeshift shelters, near collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Earthquake survivors gather next to their makeshift shelters, near collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Earthquake survivors search for their belongings from collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Earthquake survivors search for their belongings from collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Earthquake survivors search for their belongings from collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A local resident walks past notices for help on the walls of a temple after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local resident walks past notices for help on the walls of a temple after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A local resident walks past notices for help on the walls of a temple after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim carries water bottle after filling it from a tank at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An earthquake victim carries water bottle after filling it from a tank at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An earthquake victim carries water bottle after filling it from a tank at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake survivor run past collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An earthquake survivor run past collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An earthquake survivor run past collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim asks a policeman to give her relief materials at a village in Sindhupalchowk, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An earthquake victim asks a policeman to give her relief materials at a village in Sindhupalchowk, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
An earthquake victim asks a policeman to give her relief materials at a village in Sindhupalchowk, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Engineers examine power lines brought down by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Engineers examine power lines brought down by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Engineers examine power lines brought down by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People carry their belongings recovered from a collapsed house at Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People carry their belongings recovered from a collapsed house at Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
People carry their belongings recovered from a collapsed house at Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A displaced earthquake victim carries food and water after collecting them from a distribution center at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A displaced earthquake victim carries food and water after collecting them from a distribution center at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A displaced earthquake victim carries food and water after collecting them from a distribution center at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Local residents clean their bodies next to their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents clean their bodies next to their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local residents clean their bodies next to their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman looks out of her damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman looks out of her damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman looks out of her damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Photos of the earthquake survivors are displayed on a notice board inside the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photos of the earthquake survivors are displayed on a notice board inside the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Photos of the earthquake survivors are displayed on a notice board inside the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands at an entrance of a shophouse next to a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man stands at an entrance of a shophouse next to a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man stands at an entrance of a shophouse next to a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks along the street near a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks along the street near a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man walks along the street near a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman carries a mattress recovered from her collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman carries a mattress recovered from her collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman carries a mattress recovered from her collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Khom Bahadur Mizar, 48, an earthquake survivor, lies down on a makeshift ward at the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Khom Bahadur Mizar, 48, an earthquake survivor, lies down on a makeshift ward at the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Khom Bahadur Mizar, 48, an earthquake survivor, lies down on a makeshift ward at the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man inspects a giant bell at the site of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man inspects a giant bell at the site of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A man inspects a giant bell at the site of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. Both the boys are unharmed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. Both the boys are unharmed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. Both the boys are unharmed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man searches for his belongings amidst the rubble of a house which was collapsed after an earthquake at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man searches for his belongings amidst the rubble of a house which was collapsed after an earthquake at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A man searches for his belongings amidst the rubble of a house which was collapsed after an earthquake at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women cover their faces as funeral pyres burn at the Pashupathinath temple six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Women cover their faces as funeral pyres burn at the Pashupathinath temple six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Women cover their faces as funeral pyres burn at the Pashupathinath temple six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of a rescue team from Hungary search for earthquake survivors under the debris of a collapsed building, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of a rescue team from Hungary search for earthquake survivors under the debris of a collapsed building, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Members of a rescue team from Hungary search for earthquake survivors under the debris of a collapsed building, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepali relief personnel carrying relief material wait to board an Indian Air Force helicopter in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Nepali relief personnel carrying relief material wait to board an Indian Air Force helicopter in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Nepali relief personnel carrying relief material wait to board an Indian Air Force helicopter in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen near Sirdibas, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen near Sirdibas, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen near Sirdibas, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man searches for his belongings inside his house, which was collapsed by an earthquake, at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man searches for his belongings inside his house, which was collapsed by an earthquake, at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A man searches for his belongings inside his house, which was collapsed by an earthquake, at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chij Maya Gurung, 35, (R) and her daughter Nita Gurung, 10, sit outside the Gorkha hospital after arriving by helicopter from their village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Chij Maya Gurung, 35, (R) and her daughter Nita Gurung, 10, sit outside the Gorkha hospital after arriving by helicopter from their village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Chij Maya Gurung, 35, (R) and her daughter Nita Gurung, 10, sit outside the Gorkha hospital after arriving by helicopter from their village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The hand of an earthquake victim in a body bag is seen after the body was recovered from a collapsed building in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The hand of an earthquake victim in a body bag is seen after the body was recovered from a collapsed building in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The hand of an earthquake victim in a body bag is seen after the body was recovered from a collapsed building in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ann De Nada from Canada

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces field hospital, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces field hospital, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces field hospital, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child sits on steps at the Pashupathinath temple as funeral pyres burn six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A child sits on steps at the Pashupathinath temple as funeral pyres burn six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A child sits on steps at the Pashupathinath temple as funeral pyres burn six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Malati Jitri, 11, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Malati Jitri, 11, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Malati Jitri, 11, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during the earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during the earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during the earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives wait to cremate a man killed in Saturday's earthquake at Pashupathinath temple in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Relatives wait to cremate a man killed in Saturday's earthquake at Pashupathinath temple in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Relatives wait to cremate a man killed in Saturday's earthquake at Pashupathinath temple in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Residents clear debris as they look for their belongings from collapsed houses following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents clear debris as they look for their belongings from collapsed houses following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Residents clear debris as they look for their belongings from collapsed houses following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during the earthquake, lies on a bed next to her mother at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during the earthquake, lies on a bed next to her mother at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during the earthquake, lies on a bed next to her mother at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members of a joint Swiss and French rescue operation work at the site of a collapsed building, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Members of a joint Swiss and French rescue operation work at the site of a collapsed building, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Members of a joint Swiss and French rescue operation work at the site of a collapsed building, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People with relief material react as an Indian Air Force helicopter prepares to take-off in a village affected by the earthquake at Pokhara, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People with relief material react as an Indian Air Force helicopter prepares to take-off in a village affected by the earthquake at Pokhara, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People with relief material react as an Indian Air Force helicopter prepares to take-off in a village affected by the earthquake at Pokhara, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Residents and volunteers clear debris from a temple following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents and volunteers clear debris from a temple following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Residents and volunteers clear debris from a temple following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ritu Rana, a four-year-old, from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung lies under an X-ray with a broken leg at the district hospital in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. The girl was hit by a falling wall during the earthquake and was flown in by helicopter on Thursday because her remote village is a five-hour march away from Gorkha. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Ritu Rana, a four-year-old, from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung lies under an X-ray with a broken leg at the district hospital in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. The girl was hit by a falling wall during the earthquake and was flown in by helicopter...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Ritu Rana, a four-year-old, from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung lies under an X-ray with a broken leg at the district hospital in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. The girl was hit by a falling wall during the earthquake and was flown in by helicopter on Thursday because her remote village is a five-hour march away from Gorkha. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
