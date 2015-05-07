Aftermath in Nepal
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake survivor searches for belongings in a collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountains, is pictured near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. According to papers found on his body, he was guiding a group of Dutch nationals, four women...more
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepali military personnel sit next to a body trapped inside a collapsed building after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TEMPLATE OUT
Displaced earthquake victims line up during a food and distribution at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Trees damaged by last week's earthquake in the Himalaya mountains are seen near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Basanta Mali, 23, a survivor, stands inside his collapsed house during a prayer meeting for his family members, who lost their lives in the earthquake, in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Earthquake survivors gather next to their makeshift shelters, near collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Earthquake survivors search for their belongings from collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A local resident walks past notices for help on the walls of a temple after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim carries water bottle after filling it from a tank at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake survivor run past collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim asks a policeman to give her relief materials at a village in Sindhupalchowk, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Engineers examine power lines brought down by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People carry their belongings recovered from a collapsed house at Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A displaced earthquake victim carries food and water after collecting them from a distribution center at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Local residents clean their bodies next to their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman looks out of her damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Photos of the earthquake survivors are displayed on a notice board inside the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands at an entrance of a shophouse next to a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France and Israel after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks along the street near a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman carries a mattress recovered from her collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskirts of Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Khom Bahadur Mizar, 48, an earthquake survivor, lies down on a makeshift ward at the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man inspects a giant bell at the site of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. Both the boys are unharmed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from her village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man searches for his belongings amidst the rubble of a house which was collapsed after an earthquake at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women cover their faces as funeral pyres burn at the Pashupathinath temple six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of a rescue team from Hungary search for earthquake survivors under the debris of a collapsed building, in Kathmandu, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepali relief personnel carrying relief material wait to board an Indian Air Force helicopter in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen near Sirdibas, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man searches for his belongings inside his house, which was collapsed by an earthquake, at Bhaktapur, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chij Maya Gurung, 35, (R) and her daughter Nita Gurung, 10, sit outside the Gorkha hospital after arriving by helicopter from their village in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The hand of an earthquake victim in a body bag is seen after the body was recovered from a collapsed building in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal....more
Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces field hospital, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child sits on steps at the Pashupathinath temple as funeral pyres burn six days after a massive earthquake struck Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Malati Jitri, 11, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during the earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives wait to cremate a man killed in Saturday's earthquake at Pashupathinath temple in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Residents clear debris as they look for their belongings from collapsed houses following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during the earthquake, lies on a bed next to her mother at a hospital in Pokkara, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members of a joint Swiss and French rescue operation work at the site of a collapsed building, following the earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People with relief material react as an Indian Air Force helicopter prepares to take-off in a village affected by the earthquake at Pokhara, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Residents and volunteers clear debris from a temple following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ritu Rana, a four-year-old, from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung lies under an X-ray with a broken leg at the district hospital in Gorkha, April 30, 2015. The girl was hit by a falling wall during the earthquake and was flown in by helicopter...more
Next Slideshows
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn apart by war.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
SpaceX Dragon test run
SpaceX tests a key emergency escape system on its Dragon spaceship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.