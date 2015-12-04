Aftermath in San Bernardino
News media look at documents left inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A book is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the news media are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The mosque where shooting suspect Syed Rizwan Farook was seen two to three times a week at lunch time, is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shown is the mosque where shooting suspect Syed Farook attended and held his wedding reception in Riverside, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People enter and exit the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shown is the home of the mother of shooting suspect Syed Farook in Riverside, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee hugs another during a candlelight vigil marking the tragedy of Wednesday's attack in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A broken door is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A copy of the Quran and a plastic delivery envelope are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee holds a sign remembering shooting vicitm Robert Adams as he reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Weapons confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department
Ammunition confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department
A religious sticker is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A handwritten note is seen at a pop-up memorial for the victims of Wednesday's attacks in San Bernardino, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents continue to gather evidence at the Inland Regional Center, after Wednesday's massacre, in San Bernardino, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Frank Flores leaves flowers at a pop-up memorial for the victims of Wednesday's attacks in San Bernardino, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles
The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
