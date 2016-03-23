Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2016 | 6:00pm GMT

Aftermath of Brussels attacks

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels in Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels in Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels in Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Close
1 / 16
Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool
Close
2 / 16
A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Close
3 / 16
Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 16
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Close
5 / 16
Masked Belgian police remove a package from a building in Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Masked Belgian police remove a package from a building in Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Masked Belgian police remove a package from a building in Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 16
Windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen broken, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen broken, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen broken, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Close
7 / 16
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool
Close
8 / 16
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Close
9 / 16
Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
10 / 16
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Close
11 / 16
Policemen stand guard outside the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Policemen stand guard outside the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Policemen stand guard outside the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool
Close
12 / 16
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool
Close
13 / 16
Belgian troops search people entering a subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Belgian troops search people entering a subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Belgian troops search people entering a subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
14 / 16
Police control the access to Brussels central train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Police control the access to Brussels central train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Police control the access to Brussels central train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
15 / 16
Belgian troops wait in the back of their army truck in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgian troops wait in the back of their army truck in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Belgian troops wait in the back of their army truck in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Next Slideshows

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

23 Mar 2016
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

23 Mar 2016
Blasts in Brussels

Blasts in Brussels

At least 31 people were killed in twin attacks on Brussels airport and a metro station in Belgium's capital.

23 Mar 2016
Gitmo detainee artwork

Gitmo detainee artwork

Color copies of detainee artwork hang on a wall inside Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba.

23 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures