Edition:
United Kingdom

Age of foreclosure

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2004 with an ARM loan but after a series of medical setbacks in 2006 she fell behind in her adjustable rate loan payments. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2004 with an ARM loan but after a series of medical setbacks in 2006 she fell behind in her adjustable rate loan payments. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a foreclosed home in Fullerton, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a foreclosed home in Fullerton, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction in Detroit, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Thursday, October 11, 2012

An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction in Detroit, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
10 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Angeles, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Angeles, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
14 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protest march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protest march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
15 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, October 11, 2012

McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
17 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in New York, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, October 11, 2012

An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in New York, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest round of paper work from Chase Bank regarding a denied loan modification application for Tale's mortgage in Staten Island, New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest round of paper work from Chase Bank regarding a denied loan modification application for Tale's mortgage in Staten Island, New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
21 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 11, 2008. Parker of Detroit fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America when she had large medical bills from heart and liver double transplant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 11, 2008. Parker of Detroit fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America when she had large medical bills from heart and liver double transplant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
22 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighborhood look better in Flint, Michigan, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighborhood look better in Flint, Michigan, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
23 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds his head as speaks with Donita Moore, 50, at the New York State Department of Financial Services Foreclosure Relief Unit in Brentwood, New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds his head as speaks with Donita Moore, 50, at the New York State Department of Financial Services Foreclosure Relief Unit in Brentwood, New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 25
Thursday, October 11, 2012

Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati during an Occupy Cincinnati march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati during an Occupy Cincinnati march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
25 / 25

Age of foreclosure

Age of foreclosure Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Getting around Myanmar

Getting around Myanmar
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »