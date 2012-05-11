Edition:
United Kingdom

Ageless beauty contest

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 11
Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 11

Ageless beauty contest

Ageless beauty contest Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

A heart for Haiti

A heart for Haiti
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »