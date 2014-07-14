Agony for Argentina
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Argentina's fans gather around the Obelisk after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An Argentine fan cries as she watches Argentina's defeat to Germany. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's fans watch a broadcast of the final soccer at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Argentina's fans watch a broadcast of the final at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Argentina's players react after their loss. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Argentina fan crosses her fingers as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Argentine fans watch the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Germany celebrates a goal by teammate Mario Goetze. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fan of Argentina reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Argentina supporters watch the final in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An Argentine fan embraces a friend at the end of the match on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Argentine fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts following their loss. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans of Argentina react on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
