Air mail for North Korea

Baby socks and a leaflet are displayed before being released in Paju December 24, 2011. According to the volunteer group that sent them, the warm socks are a critical necessity during the severe winter season, when many people lose their feet and...more

Baby socks and a leaflet are displayed before being released in Paju December 24, 2011. According to the volunteer group that sent them, the warm socks are a critical necessity during the severe winter season, when many people lose their feet and legs due to frostbite. The socks can be exchanged for approximately 22 pounds of corn in the local market, enough food for one month. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close