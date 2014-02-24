A Chinese feeder and a visitor look on as giant panda Haohao walks in its enclosure at the Dujiangyan Panda Breeding Center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, China February 19, 2014. Xinghui and Haohao, a pair of 4-year-old giant pandas from Sichuan province, will leave China to the Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, 60 km (37 miles) from Brussels, in Belgium. REUTERS/China Daily