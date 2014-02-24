Air Panda
A Chinese feeder and a visitor look on as giant panda Haohao walks in its enclosure at the Dujiangyan Panda Breeding Center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, China February 19, 2014. Xinghui and Haohao, a pair of 4-year-old giant pandas from Sichuan...more
A Chinese feeder and a visitor look on as giant panda Haohao walks in its enclosure at the Dujiangyan Panda Breeding Center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, China February 19, 2014. Xinghui and Haohao, a pair of 4-year-old giant pandas from Sichuan province, will leave China to the Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, 60 km (37 miles) from Brussels, in Belgium. REUTERS/China Daily
Giant panda Xinghui is pictured in its enclosure at the Dujiangyan Panda Breeding Center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Eric Domb, founder of Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, and Michel Malherbe, Belgian ambassador to China, feed giant panda Xing Hui before sending it off on an aircraft at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan,...more
Eric Domb, founder of Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, and Michel Malherbe, Belgian ambassador to China, feed giant panda Xing Hui before sending it off on an aircraft at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province February 22, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Journalists take pictures as giant panda Hao Hao is carried in a cage to board an aircraft at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province February 22, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
The aircraft transporting two giant pandas to Belgium is pictured after it arrived at Brussels airport, Belgium February 23, 2014. The male and female pair, Xing Hui and Hao Hao, arrived in Belgium on a 15-year loan from China as their transparent...more
The aircraft transporting two giant pandas to Belgium is pictured after it arrived at Brussels airport, Belgium February 23, 2014. The male and female pair, Xing Hui and Hao Hao, arrived in Belgium on a 15-year loan from China as their transparent boxes were unloaded at Brussels Airport to cheers from school children. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A panda plush toy is pictured outside the cockpit of the aircraft that transported two giant pandas to Belgium after it arrived at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Workers unload a pair of giant pandas upon their arrival at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A worker looks at giant panda Hao Hao after it arrived at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo holds a panda teddy bear at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo looks at the giant panda, Hao Hao, at the Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A transparent box carrying giant panda Hao Hao is loaded into a truck after arriving by plane at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Giant panda Xing Hui arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
