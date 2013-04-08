Edition:
Air strike in Aleppo

<p>People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>A man holds a Koran found under the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>A man drinks water as he searches for survivors in the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>A man, with a chemical mask on his head, searches for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>A man carries a boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>People stand at a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

<p>Men are seen in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

<p>A man holds onto his son's bicycle in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

<p>A man holds a child while people search for survivors in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

<p>A view of the damage in a building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

