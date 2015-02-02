Air strikes in Damascus

WARNING: GALLERY INCLUDES IMAGES OF A GRAPHIC NATURE: A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad...more

WARNING: GALLERY INCLUDES IMAGES OF A GRAPHIC NATURE: A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Close