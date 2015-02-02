Air strikes in Damascus
WARNING: GALLERY INCLUDES IMAGES OF A GRAPHIC NATURE: A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad...more
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents inspect damage, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents reacts and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded boy sits at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A man helps an injured child, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child runs for cover after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
Residents and a member of the Syrian Red Crescent carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015....more
A man carries an injured girl inside a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra (
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Residents carry an injured man near a burning shop, after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam...more
A Red Crescent member inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man rests in the back of a pick-up truck after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam...more
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Residents react to dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/ Msallam Abd Albaset
Residents help an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A dead body lies in a pick-up truck after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
An injured boy reacts behind other injured children at a field hospital, after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
Residents inspect dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
An injured child rests in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohmad Badra
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
Next Slideshows
London bus loses roof
Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
Tough Guy challenge
The annual charity event challenges thousands in a cross country run and obstacle course.
Best of Super Bowl XLIX
Highlights from Super Bowl XLIX.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.