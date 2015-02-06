Air strikes in Damascus
WARNING: GALLERY INCLUDES IMAGES OF A GRAPHIC NATURE: Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of...more
A general view of the destruction after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A man stands near a donkey as he inspects damage after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
An injured civilian receives medical assistance in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed...more
An injured girl receives medical assistance in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A man mourns over the body of his relative killed after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Injured people are transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds his injured daughter as they wait in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed...more
A man, covered with dust, carries a chicken as he walks on debris after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam...more
A man carries the dead body of a child after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2,...more
Residents inspect damage, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents reacts and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded boy sits at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A man helps an injured child, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child runs for cover after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
Residents and a member of the Syrian Red Crescent carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015....more
A man carries an injured girl inside a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra (
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Residents carry an injured man near a burning shop, after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam...more
A Red Crescent member inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man rests in the back of a pick-up truck after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam...more
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Residents react to dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/ Msallam Abd Albaset
Residents help an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A dead body lies in a pick-up truck after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
An injured boy reacts behind other injured children at a field hospital, after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
Residents inspect dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria main square and market, Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
An injured child rests in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohmad Badra
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
