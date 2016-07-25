Edition:
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Civilians walk past damages at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civilians walk past damages at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A man walks at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Civil defence members work at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members work at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at a site by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at a site by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Men transport a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men transport a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Boys salvage goods from a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys salvage goods from a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

Civil defence members transport a casualty after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members transport a casualty after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

A casualty receives treatment inside a field hospital after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A casualty receives treatment inside a field hospital after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

People gather at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People gather at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Men remove a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men remove a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

Civil defence members and civilians search for survivors after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members and civilians search for survivors after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Men walk along a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men walk along a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

A man reacts at a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts at a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

People inspect the damage at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect the damage at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

People inspect a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
