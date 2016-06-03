Edition:
Air strikes in Syria

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Smoke rises after airstrikes on Aleppo's rebel held neighborhoods. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civilians and civil defence members carry an injured woman on a stretcher at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A woman runs holding a walkie-talkie towards a damaged site after an airstrike on the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A civil defence member gestures to a fellow member near an excavator as they look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Boys help their injured friend after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A rebel fighter and civil defence members carry a dead body removed from under debris after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Dust covered men walk in an area damaged by an airstrike on the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A woman stands near a man covered with dust at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Men are seen covered with dust at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A civil defence member walks as people gesture at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civil defence members carry an injured man into an ambulance after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A boy carries bread as he makes his way through rubble of a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

