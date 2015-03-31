Edition:
Air strikes in Yemen

A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Soldiers and Houthi fighters inspect the damage caused by air strikes on the airport of Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, a Houthi stronghold near the Saudi border, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Naiyf Rahma

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck outside Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
