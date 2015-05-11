Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2015 | 7:20pm BST

Air strikes in Yemen

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
1 / 19
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
2 / 19
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
3 / 19
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 19
Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 19
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 19
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
7 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
8 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 19
A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
12 / 19
Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
13 / 19
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 19
Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 19
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
16 / 19
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
17 / 19
People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 19
Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Next Slideshows

Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Violence has killed at least 19 people during a crackdown on protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's quest for a third term of office.

11 May 2015
Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

Clashes in the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo leave 22 dead, including eight police officers

11 May 2015
Search for a new life

Search for a new life

Malaysia detained more than a thousand Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees after authorities rescued hundreds stranded off the coast of Indonesia's western tip.

11 May 2015
Russia's victory

Russia's victory

Russia celebrates the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

09 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures