Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 28, 2014 | 3:23pm GMT

Air strikes on Kobani

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 28
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 28
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 28
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 28
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 28
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 28
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 28
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 28
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 28
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 28
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 28
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 28
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 28
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 28
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 28
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
19 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 28
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 28
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 28
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 28
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 28
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 28
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Fighting Islamic State

Fighting Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fighting Islamic State

Fighting Islamic State

Security forces gain fragile ground against militants in Iraq.

28 Oct 2014
The streets of Calais

The streets of Calais

Thousands of migrants roam the streets and camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

28 Oct 2014
Refugees of Kobani

Refugees of Kobani

Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.

27 Oct 2014
Battling militants in Lebanon

Battling militants in Lebanon

The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.

27 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures