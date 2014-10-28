Air strikes on Kobani
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
