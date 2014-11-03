Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 5:10pm GMT

Air strikes on Kobani

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
1 / 27
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
2 / 27
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.
Close
3 / 27
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.

Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
4 / 27
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
5 / 27
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
6 / 27
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.

Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
7 / 27
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Close
8 / 27
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
9 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
10 / 27
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.

Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
11 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
12 / 27
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
13 / 27
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.
Close
14 / 27
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
15 / 27
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Close
16 / 27
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
17 / 27
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
18 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
19 / 27
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.
Close
20 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
21 / 27
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
22 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
23 / 27
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
24 / 27
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.
Close
25 / 27
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.
Close
26 / 27
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Wallenda walks over Chicago

Wallenda walks over Chicago

Next Slideshows

Wallenda walks over Chicago

Wallenda walks over Chicago

Daredevil Nik Wallenda crosses a tightrope between two skyscrapers above Chicago.

03 Nov 2014
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the world's largest marathon.

02 Nov 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Nov 2014
Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

The explosion of the Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship over California.

01 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures