Air strikes on Kobani
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.
