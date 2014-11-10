Air strikes on Kobani
Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town.
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani.
A Kurdish farmer drives a tractor on his field as thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike.
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani following an airstrike.
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A USAF B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani following an airstrike.
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
