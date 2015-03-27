Air strikes on Yemen
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT- People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in...more
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al Dulaimi military air base of the Houthi-held capital...more
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry the body of a man they uncovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-aircraft weapon is pictured on a hill in a special Security Forces camp in Taiz March 26, 2015. Residents of the central Yemeni city of Taiz took to the streets in support of Saudi-led strikes against Houthi rebels. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-Houthi protesters shout slogans before pro-Houthi police opened fire in the air to disperse them in Taiz March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the scene of an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks on a vehicle damaged by an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
