Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 4:35pm BST

Air strikes on Yemen

Smoke billows during an air strike on the Republican Palace in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Smoke billows during an air strike on the Republican Palace in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Burnt-out vehicles are seen at a gas station after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People lower the body of a victim of a Saudi-led air strike into a grave in Sanaa, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
People walk past a car damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A man is seen in his damaged car after an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A man reacts as he inspects the damage of a building caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
People inspect damage caused by an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Yahya Haseen Al- Okeshe (R), a survivor sits next to his brother, near the rubble of their houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Fire and smoke are seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. An air strike on a village near the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed a family of nine, residents said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a hit by the Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
