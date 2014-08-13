Air strikes target Islamic State

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to...more

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

