Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 30, 2014 | 7:05pm GMT

AirAsia flight missing

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 30
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Close
3 / 30
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 30
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 30
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Close
6 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 30
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
8 / 30
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
9 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 30
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
11 / 30
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto

Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto
Close
12 / 30
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto

A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto
Close
13 / 30
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto

A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto
Close
14 / 30
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto

A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto
Close
15 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 30
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
18 / 30
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 30
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 30
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng

Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
Close
21 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
23 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
24 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
25 / 30
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
26 / 30
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
27 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
28 / 30
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
29 / 30
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Next Slideshows

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Rescue crews work to airlift passengers off a burning ferry adrift off Greece.

29 Dec 2014
In the heart of Ebola

In the heart of Ebola

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

27 Dec 2014
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

26 Dec 2014
The stories of 2014

The stories of 2014

The news events of the past year in pictures.

24 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures