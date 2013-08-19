Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 19, 2013 | 6:10pm BST

Airlifting a 1345 pound man

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs)...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
1 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
2 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)

Close
3 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
4 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
5 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
6 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Monday, August 19, 2013

Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Vintage car show

Vintage car show

Next Slideshows

Vintage car show

Vintage car show

Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.

19 Aug 2013
Idaho wildfire

Idaho wildfire

The fast-moving Beaver Creek wildfire has forced the evacuation of thousands of homes near the posh Sun Valley ski resort.

19 Aug 2013
Race around Siena

Race around Siena

Jockeys compete in a horse race around the central square of Siena, Italy in a tradition dating back to the 1600s.

17 Aug 2013
Animals escaping floods

Animals escaping floods

How animals escape rising flood waters.

16 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures