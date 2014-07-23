Edition:
Airspace to avoid

Airlines avoid or are restricted by authorities from traveling over these unsafe airspaces due to regional conflict. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration prohibits flying over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, and the following locations. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA halted air travel to or from Tel Aviv, Israel for at least 24 hours after a rocket fired from Gaza struck near the Ben-Gurion International Airport. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA prohibits flights from entering airspace over North Korea as the country is known to test ballistic missiles without warning. REUTERS/KCNA

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
U.S. flights are prohibited from entering Libyan airspace as advanced weapons are common among many groups in the country. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA prohibits any flights over or closely adjacent to Iraqi airspace at or below 20,000 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA warns operators against flying over Egypt's Sinai peninsula due to the risk of small-arms fire, RPGs, anti-aircraft fire and man-portable air defense systems. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
U.S. commercial flights are prohibited in Ethiopia's northern airspace. The FAA also warns that aircraft using the Mandera Airstrip in Kenya may be fired upon by Ethiopian forces. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
U.S. commercial aircraft are prohibited from flying at or below 20,000 feet over Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA warns against flying in Syria, particularly the area around Damascus, due to the ongoing conflict. Flight operators have reported experiencing munitions and missile firings while at cruising altitudes and during takeoffs and landings. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA recommends avoiding Afghanistan due to insurgent activity as well as ongoing coalition military operations. Airports and aircraft at low altitude have experienced insurgent attacks with small arms fire and RPGs. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA recommends avoiding Iran. The Iranian government restricts its airspace, and the Iranian military has been known to fire at civilian aircraft operating near restricted areas. In addition, the United States does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the country. REUTERS/Hamid Forootan/ISNA/Handout

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA recommends avoiding Yemen due to terrorist activities and civil unrest. Insurgents based there possess air defense systems and have threatened and targeted civil aviation and Sanaa International Airport in the past. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA warns of terrorist threats against air carriers using air defense systems in Kenya. In addition, flights crossing into Ethiopian airspace while landing at Mandera Airstrip in northeastern Kenya may be fired upon by Ethiopian forces. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA warns operators against flying below 24,000 feet in Mali, and that insurgent activity may include threats from small arms, RPGs, rockets and mortars, and anti-aircraft fire. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The FAA warns of a potentially hostile situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an intermittent civil war since 1996. However, none of the forces are believed to have arms capable of damage over 15,000 feet. Below that range, rebel forces have in the past fired on civilian aircraft, such as the downing of a B-727 in October 1998. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Pictures